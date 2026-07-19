The 4,000-Year-Old Biblical Lie? How Modern Science Proves Jacob Never Stole Esau's Birthright

For millennia, the story of Jacob and Esau has been taught as a classic tale of deception: the younger brother who cunningly stole his older twin’s birthright. But what if the foundation of this story is built on a 4,000-year-old misunderstanding?

In this exclusive Ancient Origins interview, we sit down with Pastor Maria Miculic, a theologian and missionary whose groundbreaking 20-year research challenges everything we thought we knew about the origins of Israel. Triggered by a divine revelation in Bolivia and backed by the rare medical phenomenon of superfecundation, Pastor Maria presents a compelling case that Jacob was not an imposter, but the true biological firstborn all along.

Join us as we explore how modern genetics, biblical clues, and unwavering faith converge to transform a narrative of betrayal into one of divine justice. Watch the full interview to discover why the past is far from irrelevant and why we must have the courage to ask uncomfortable questions.