Beyond Giants: The Nine Ages of the Nephilim and Their Secret Legacy

Join us for a mind-bending journey into the world of the Nephilim with Dr. Willem McLoud, a scholar with a unique background that spans from nuclear physics to the ancient world. In this episode, Dr. McLoud unveils his radical reframing of our understanding of the Nephilim, drawing from four decades of in depth research.

Discover the true meaning of the “fallen ones” and how this ancient tradition, far from being a mere biblical footnote, was a widespread phenomenon throughout the ancient Middle East. Dr. McLoud introduces his groundbreaking “Nine Ages of the Nephilim,” a chronological model that traces their influence from the antediluvian period through the great heroic ages of Sumer and Akkad, to the Roman Empire, the Merovingian dynasty, and even into the modern era.

We delve into the fascinating connections between the Nephilim and legendary figures like Gilgamesh and Hercules, explore the origins of the Dragon Slayer myth, and uncover the secrets of mysterious groups like the Pelasgians. Dr. McLoud also addresses common misconceptions, revealing that the story of the Nephilim is far more complex and intriguing than just tales of giants.

Is there a continuous Nephilim bloodline that has shaped human history? Are we approaching a prophesied “return of the Nephilim”? Tune in to this captivating interview to explore these questions and more, and prepare to have your understanding of ancient history and mythology challenged.