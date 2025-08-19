Ancient Origins UNLEASHED

From Gilgamesh to Genesis and the Echoes of Mesopotamia in the Bible
Aug 19, 2025
What if the narratives of Noah, the Tower of Babel, and even Creation itself were not original to the Bible?

In this episode, Dr Ioannis Syrigos talks with Dr. Eckart Frahm of Yale University, one of the leading voices in the study of Mesopotamian history and texts, to take a look at interactions and overlap between Mesopotamian myths and the Hebrew Bible.

In our conversation we cover:

• The parallels between the epic of Gilgamesh and Noah's flood narrative

• How Babylonian creation myths could have shaped the account we have in Genesis

• The political and religious forces that helped shape God for ancient Israel

• Legal codes like Hammurabi's continuity with biblical law

• How ideas of exile, empire, and inter-cultural borrowing might have also contributed to monotheism

