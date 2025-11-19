The Roman Heroes We Got Wrong

“Everybody says Augustus is the goat. But Augustus is Augustus because he had Agrippa.”

Matthew and Matteo Storm are uncovering forgotten Roman heroes … and tearing down the celebrated ones.

In this eye-opening interview for Ancient Origins, the father-son hosts of the Lost Roman Heroes podcast reveal why figures like Trajan, Hadrian, and Scipio Aemilianus don’t deserve their heroic reputations (“We don’t like bullies”), while champions like Majorian (the last Western emperor who accomplished miracles in two years), Agrippa (the man who actually made Augustus great), and Belisarius (who reconquered Italy with just 5,000 troops) have been nearly erased from history.

What makes this conversation fascinating: