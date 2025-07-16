Ancient Origins UNLEASHED

The Egyptian Queen Who Became an Irish Legend

Uncovering the Forgotten Journey of an Egyptian Princess Who May Have Shaped Irish Mythology
Jul 16, 2025
What if an Egyptian princess became one of Ireland’s founding legends?

In this episode, Dr Ioannis Syrigos speaks with author and researcher Luke Eastwood about his explosive theory linking Queen Meritaten, daughter of Akhenaten and sister of Tutankhamun, to the legendary figure of Scotia in early Irish myth. We discuss DNA evidence, forgotten texts, ancient trade routes, and the political resistance to rewriting history.

And don't miss the companion article: “Egyptian Queen Meritaten (Scotia) – Was Her Voyage to Ireland Possible?”

