ATLANTIS: The Geological Evidence

What if the legend of Atlantis isn’t a myth, but a geological event written in stone, sediment, and diatoms buried beneath the Atlantic?

In this groundbreaking interview, I sit down with Irish geologist Joseph O’Donoghue, author of The Legend of Atlantis and the Science of Geology, to explore evidence that challenges everything we’ve been taught about Earth’s past.

Joe reveals findings that mainstream academia refuses to confront, from freshwater diatoms and grass pollen found on the Atlantic seabed (proof of land that once existed there) to volcanic rock that could only have formed above water, now lying two miles below the surface.

According to his research, around 11,700 years ago, a cosmic impact ended the Ice Age and sent Atlantis and much of early civilization to the ocean floor.

We also dive into why orthodox geology resists this truth, how it connects to global flood legends, and what it might mean for humanity’s future if such catastrophes are cyclical.