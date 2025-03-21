Playback speed
Dr Eckart Frahm on Assyria’s & Mesopotamian’s Secrets

Exclusive Insider Interview Hosted by Dr. Ioannis Syrigos from Ancient Origins!
Mar 21, 2025
Join Dr. Ioannis Syrigos from Ancient Origins as he interviews Eckart Frahm, Yale professor and leading expert on Assyria and Mesopotamian history. Together, they’ll uncover the mysteries of the ancient world and its impact today.

🔹 Assyria: The World’s First Empire – From its democratic origins to its dramatic fall, we’ll explore Assyria’s rise, plagues, political intrigue, and the legendary libraries of Ashurbanipal.
🔹 Bible & Babel – How Mesopotamian history shaped Biblical narratives, from the Babylonian Exile to the stories of the flood and the Tower of Babel.
🔹 The Minds of Mesopotamia – Cuneiform, scholars, scribes, and the spiritual life of an ancient civilization.
🔹 Looting & Legacy – The destruction of archaeological sites, the black market for artifacts, and the fight to preserve history.

Don’t miss this thought-provoking conversation with one of the world’s foremost experts on the ancient Near East, hosted by Ancient Origins!

Dr Eckart Frahm is the John M. Musser Professor of Near Eastern Languages & Civilizations at Yale University. His research focuses on Assyrian and Babylonian history, cuneiform texts, and ancient Mesopotamian literature, religion, and politics. His latest book, Assyria: The Rise and Fall of the World’s First Empire (2023), won the Nancy Lapp Popular Book Award and has been widely translated.

