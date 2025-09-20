Ancient Secrets Revealed: Inside Egypt's Greatest Mysteries and Latest Archaeological Breakthroughs

Step into the fascinating world of ancient Egypt with renowned Egyptologist Dr. Chris Naunton in this captivating 80-minute conversation that bridges the gap between cutting-edge archaeological science and timeless mysteries. Known for his work with the Egypt Exploration Society and acclaimed documentaries including "Tutankhamun and the Mystery of the Burnt Mummy," Dr. Naunton brings decades of scholarly expertise and fieldwork experience to explore some of Egypt's most intriguing questions.

This comprehensive interview takes you on an intellectual journey through 4,000 years of Egyptian civilization, from the architectural marvels that have stood for millennia to the latest technological breakthroughs revolutionizing our understanding of the pyramids. Discover how ancient concepts like Ma'at (cosmic order) influenced monumental design, learn about recent muon tomography discoveries revealing hidden chambers in the Great Pyramid, and delve into the mysteries surrounding enigmatic sites like the Serapeum at Saqqara and the megalithic Osirion at Abydos.

Dr Naunton will guide the next Ancient Origins Tour to Egypt in 2026.