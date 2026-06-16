Beyond the Sunken City: Was Atlantis Actually in the Green Sahara?

In the world of ancient mysteries, Atlantis is the ultimate titan. But what if everything we thought we knew about this sunken utopia was based on a misunderstanding of ancient Greek texts?

In our latest podcast episode, we sit down with Jack Kelley, filmmaker, author, and founder of Empire Builder Productions. His recent project, The Atlantis Puzzle (spanning both a documentary film and a comprehensive book), challenges the popular narrative of Atlantis as a sunken island in the middle of the Atlantic Ocean. Instead, he presents a compelling case that Atlantis was a real place located in Africa during the Green Sahara period.

Jack’s journey began in 2019 on the Greek island of Santorini, where a chance encounter with a book led him to the decades-long research of Greek engineer and independent researcher George Sarantitis. Sarantitis approached Plato’s dialogues, Timaeus and Critias, as complex puzzles written by a philosopher known for layering historical facts, geographical realities, and profound allegories.

In this fascinating interview, we dive deep into:

The Power of Context: Why reading Plato’s account of Atlantis without understanding the broader context of ancient Greek literature and mythology leads to flawed assumptions.

The Green Sahara Connection: How climate shifts over millions of years created a lush, vibrant Sahara, complete with mega-lakes and rivers, that perfectly matches the geographical setting described by Plato.

The Richat Structure: Why the mysterious “Eye of the Sahara” in Mauritania, with its concentric rings, aligns remarkably well with Plato’s description of the Atlantean capital.

Decoding Ancient Terminology: How Victorian-era translators misinterpreted terms like “Atlantic Pelagos” and “Pillars of Heracles,” leading generations of explorers to search in the wrong places.

The Philosophical Core: The true message behind Plato’s story, a cautionary tale about societal decline, the corrupting influence of power, and the loss of virtue.

Jack Kelley invites us to step into the mindset of a 4th-century BC Athenian. By understanding the multiple layers of Plato’s work, we can uncover a narrative that connects prehistoric African civilizations, ancient Egyptian records, and Greek mythology.

Listen to the full interview now and explore the magic and mystery of the ancient world!