Greek Myths Are Not Stories. They Are Disaster Records.

What if everything you were taught about Greek mythology is wrong?

Not slightly wrong, but completely and fundamentally wrong.

And what if the proof is written in the sky - on April 13th, 2029. Friday the 13th. The day the asteroid Apophis makes its closest approach to Earth. A date that, according to researcher Nicholas Costa, was predicted across multiple ancient traditions long before modern astronomers ever discovered the rock. Islam, Christianity, Judaism: they all point to the same window. The same moment in a 1,461-year cosmic cycle that ancient peoples tracked with extraordinary care.

For centuries, scholars dismissed the myths of ancient Greece as pure fantasy. That is, colourful stories invented by imaginative people who didn’t know any better. But what if those “fantasies” were actually the most sophisticated disaster-warning system ever created? What if Sisyphus, Hercules, and the giants of Olympus were never people at all, but encoded memories of comets, volcanic eruptions, and asteroid impacts that nearly wiped out civilisation?

That is exactly what Nicholas Costa argues, and the evidence he brings to the table is hard to ignore.

Nicholas is a graduate of the Royal College of Art, a freelance writer, lecturer, and artist, and the author of Atlantis, The Amazons, and the Birth of Athena and Adam to Apophis. In this interview, he walks us through a radical reinterpretation of the ancient world: one where the dates buried inside Greek myths align with stunning precision to calculated apparitions of Halley’s Comet, major volcanic eruptions, and climate events confirmed by modern science.

We are talking about a 1,000-year overlap between mythological chronology and hard scientific data. Coincidences that, as Nicholas puts it, simply “shouldn’t happen” if the myths were pure invention.

Oh, and Atlantis? It was never in the Atlantic. Plato never said it was. That idea was a mistranslation made 200 years ago, and it has been defended ever since, not because the evidence supports it, but because no student dares contradict their professors.

This is one of those interviews that changes the way you look at the ancient world. Watch it with an open mind.