Ancient Origins UNLEASHED

Ancient Origins UNLEASHED

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The 1,500-Year Cosmic Cycle: Is Apophis in 2029 the Next 'Bond Event'?

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Ancient Origins UNLEASHED
Apr 08, 2026
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Welcome back to Ancient Origins! In this mind-bending episode, we sit down once again with Nicholas Costa, author of Adam to Apophis, to uncover the terrifying cosmic truths hidden within our oldest myths.

Could the biblical figure of Adam actually be also a description of a massive celestial object? Nick reveals how ancient texts from around the world describe a recurring 1,500-year cycle of cosmic trauma, known to modern science as “Bond Events.” From the catastrophic 5.9 kiloyear event that created the Sahara Desert, to the fiery destruction linked to the prophet Elijah, and the true identity of Noah’s Flood, we explore how meteor impacts and airbursts have repeatedly reset human civilization.

Nick connects these cyclical cataclysms to modern geopolitical unrest and the chilling prophecies surrounding the year 2029, when the massive asteroid Apophis will make a dangerously close approach to Earth. Are we on the brink of the next great reset? Join us as we decode the ancient warnings and discover why our ancestors might have understood the cosmos far better than we do today.

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