From Footpaths to Flying Taxis
From Footpaths to Flying Taxis

A Look at Transportation Through the Ages
Jul 05, 2024
Join Ioannis as he takes you on a journey through time in our latest podcast episode, "From Footpaths to Flying Taxis: A Look at Transportation Through the Ages." From the slow and steady pace of walking to the supersonic speeds of modern aviation, transportation has continually evolved, shaping the course of human history. Discover how ancient innovations, medieval advancements, and futuristic technologies have transformed the way we move and connect. Join to explore the incredible evolution of transportation and its profound impact on our world!

0 Comments
Appears in episode
