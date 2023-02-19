Ancient Origins UNLEASHED
Subscribe
Sign in
Home
Podcast
News
Shop
Premium
Magazine
Archive
About
New
Top
Discussion
Five Legendary Lost Cities that have Never Been Found
The story of Atlantis is one of the most renowned and enduring tales of a lost city, said to have been swallowed up by the sea and lost forever. Yet…
Feb 19
83
8
Share this post
Five Legendary Lost Cities that have Never Been Found
www.ancientoriginsunleashed.com
Copy link
Twitter
Facebook
Email
Were Vikings in South America Over 400 Years Before Columbus?
Here is presented the widely dismissed account that probably sometime in the mid-11th century, Danish Vikings from Schleswig and the Danelaw (as…
Feb 10
55
11
Share this post
Were Vikings in South America Over 400 Years Before Columbus?
www.ancientoriginsunleashed.com
Copy link
Twitter
Facebook
Email
Landlocked Bermuda Triangle
The Mexican Zone of Silence
Feb 4
54
2
Share this post
Landlocked Bermuda Triangle
www.ancientoriginsunleashed.com
Copy link
Twitter
Facebook
Email
January 2023
Old Symbols, New Feelings
How Did the Cup of Ptolemies Become a Chalice of Christ?
Jan 27
44
Share this post
Old Symbols, New Feelings
www.ancientoriginsunleashed.com
Copy link
Twitter
Facebook
Email
Latvia’s Enigmatic Virtaka Cliff and Mysterious Gauja River Petroglyphs
Petroglyphs, cave paintings , and different rock carvings are some of the earliest forms of expression of early man. In the Baltic, Pomeranian, and…
Jan 20
44
6
Share this post
Latvia’s Enigmatic Virtaka Cliff and Mysterious Gauja River Petroglyphs
www.ancientoriginsunleashed.com
Copy link
Twitter
Facebook
Email
Szatmarcseke: A Small Village with a Cemetery of Upturned Boats
Szatmárcseke is a small village in the north-east of Hungary, located close to the border of Ukraine. The cemetery, located to the rear of the Calvinist…
Jan 19
Share this post
Szatmarcseke: A Small Village with a Cemetery of Upturned Boats
www.ancientoriginsunleashed.com
Copy link
Twitter
Facebook
Email
On the trail of the Father Crespi Collection: A Sad Discovery – Part II
“There is nothing of Padre Crespi’s collection left in our building!” ‘Brother Gatekeeper’ assures us when we arrive at the main portal of the Salesian…
Jan 18
1
Share this post
On the trail of the Father Crespi Collection: A Sad Discovery – Part II
www.ancientoriginsunleashed.com
Copy link
Twitter
Facebook
Email
On the trail of the Father Crespi Collection – Part I
A desperately poor clergyman tends to a small South-American community. He teaches the children, and procures the schoolbooks for them. The people are…
Jan 17
Share this post
On the trail of the Father Crespi Collection – Part I
www.ancientoriginsunleashed.com
Copy link
Twitter
Facebook
Email
This Forgotten Egyptian Dish Reveals Early Astronomical Symbols of Key Constellations
While traveling in Egypt for my studies, I came across a unique artifact in the Nubian Museum in Aswan. It was a dish which had not been recognized for…
Jan 13
62
4
Share this post
This Forgotten Egyptian Dish Reveals Early Astronomical Symbols of Key Constellations
www.ancientoriginsunleashed.com
Copy link
Twitter
Facebook
Email
Medieval Wild Man relic discovered by treasure hunters has roots in ancient history
English metal detectorists have found a Medieval spoon handle depicting a figure of the Wild Man, a hairy, club-wielding legend who existed on the edges…
Jan 12
2
Share this post
Medieval Wild Man relic discovered by treasure hunters has roots in ancient history
www.ancientoriginsunleashed.com
Copy link
Twitter
Facebook
Email
Bronze Treasures Beyond Belief
The Fabulous Dowris Hoard of Ireland
Jan 11
Share this post
Bronze Treasures Beyond Belief
www.ancientoriginsunleashed.com
Copy link
Twitter
Facebook
Email
Last Words of Love Were Sealed for 500 Years in a Korean Tomb
I just want to go to you. Please take me to where you are. My feelings towards you I cannot forget in this world and my sorrow knows no limit. Where…
Jan 11
2
Share this post
Last Words of Love Were Sealed for 500 Years in a Korean Tomb
www.ancientoriginsunleashed.com
Copy link
Twitter
Facebook
Email
© 2023 Ancient Origins
Privacy
∙
Terms
∙
Collection notice
Start Writing
Get the app
Substack
is the home for great writing
This site requires JavaScript to run correctly. Please
turn on JavaScript
or unblock scripts