The story of Atlantis is one of the most renowned and enduring tales of a lost city, said to have been swallowed up by the sea and lost forever. Yet…
8
Here is presented the widely dismissed account that probably sometime in the mid-11th century, Danish Vikings from Schleswig and the Danelaw (as…
11
The Mexican Zone of Silence
2

January 2023

How Did the Cup of Ptolemies Become a Chalice of Christ?
Petroglyphs, cave paintings , and different rock carvings are some of the earliest forms of expression of early man. In the Baltic, Pomeranian, and…
6
Szatmárcseke is a small village in the north-east of Hungary, located close to the border of Ukraine. The cemetery, located to the rear of the Calvinist…
“There is nothing of Padre Crespi’s collection left in our building!” ‘Brother Gatekeeper’ assures us when we arrive at the main portal of the Salesian…
A desperately poor clergyman tends to a small South-American community. He teaches the children, and procures the schoolbooks for them. The people are…
While traveling in Egypt for my studies, I came across a unique artifact in the Nubian Museum in Aswan. It was a dish which had not been recognized for…
4
English metal detectorists have found a Medieval spoon handle depicting a figure of the Wild Man, a hairy, club-wielding legend who existed on the edges…
The Fabulous Dowris Hoard of Ireland
I just want to go to you. Please take me to where you are. My feelings towards you I cannot forget in this world and my sorrow knows no limit. Where…
