A fantastical rendering of an ancient Greek cityscape with dramatic lighting and vivid colors (Adobe Stock / By AS Photo Family )

Many things that might seem unusual to people today occurred in Ancient Greece. While some aspects are or would be viewed as interesting, some may really just seem odd or shocking. In addition to that, ancient Greece has proven to be an incredible civilization that continues to inspire people today - from their philosophical ideas and forms of democratic experimentations to their myths and architectural developments that still stand as finished products of human creativity… and I am not just saying this because I am of Greek descent!

The ancient Greek society was a complex mix of ingenuity, brutality, eccentricities and practices that you may define as cultural rites that often fall outside of contemporary expectations. Of the myriad of less well-known facts about ancient Greece there are several that deserve highlighting, and to know a little better. Through looking closer at the eccentricities that made this time period so fascinating. We will examine not just the common paths of time founded in general history, but we will approach the weirder corners to illustrate the human side, the flawed sides the inventive sides of one of the most influential civilizations in the world.