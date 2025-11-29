A magnificent ancient tree radiating mystical light amidst a serene forest, creating an enchanting and magical atmosphere (Adobe Stock / By Julia )

In 2400 BCE, beneath the pyramid of Unas, the Egyptian priests entered a sealed chamber, lay down on a stone slab, recited the correct incantations from the Pyramid Texts, and deliberately stepped out of their body. The priest’s Ba rose as a human-headed bird, passed through solid rock, and travelled the night sky among the imperishable stars. The next morning the priest recorded everything he had seen. This was just a standard procedure for the initiated. Impressed?

What is little known though, is that across every continent and every epoch this same forbidden technique appears under different names: Ba-flight in Egypt, pneuma-ekstasis in Greece, shen-you in ancient China, atman-yatra in India, Merkabah ascent in Jewish mysticism, soul journey among Siberian and Amazonian shamans. The ancients not only believed that the soul could leave the body, they actually practised it, mapped its pathways, and treated it as the ultimate proof that death is not the end but only a change of address from one realm to another.

And here is the part most readers never expect: stay with me until the final sections of this article, because I am going to give you the exact, step-by-step method, that allows an ordinary person in the twenty-first century to consciously leave the body at will. No drugs. No decades of monastic training. No secret society required. Yes it requires an effort for most of us, only because of our lifestyle, but nothing more than that.

For millennia this knowledge was locked in hieroglyphs, gold tablets, and oral transmissions reserved for kings and initiates. Then modern medicine began resuscitating patients whose brains had flat-lined for minutes, sometimes hours. These survivors returned with accounts that match the ancient records with chilling precision: overhead views of their own resuscitation, hidden objects only visible from the ceiling, conversations in the corridor, all later verified by medical staff.

The testimony of the Pyramid Texts and the testimony of today’s cardiac-arrest wards are describing the same phenomenon.

What was once the most closely guarded mystery of the ancient world has become the most inconvenient fact modern science cannot explain away.

The soul’s ability to fly is the oldest documented human capability, and it is here for anyone to grab it.

The Ka and the Ba: Egypt’s Dual Soul and Nightly Flight

Painted wall relief depicting Tutankhamun and his soul, Ka, embracing Osiris and Goddess Nut inside the famous Tomb of Tutankhamun. (Adobe Stock / By InnerPeace )

In ancient Egypt, the human being was believed to possess a few spiritual components. Two of them, most relevant to OBEs, were the Ka and the Ba. The Ka was the vital essence or “double” that remained with the body after death and needed offerings to survive. The Ba, depicted as a human-headed bird, was the mobile aspect of the soul capable of leaving the tomb and travelling at will.

In Pyramid Texts (c. 2400–2300 BCE) and later the Coffin Texts we can find descriptions of the Ba flying out of the body during sleep or trance to visit the stars, to meet the gods, or to reunite temporarily with the Ka. Ghosts?

The Egyptian Book of the Dead contains spells whose purpose was to “let the Ba go forth by day” and return at will. This is a straightforward reference to a deliberate, conscious separation rather than random dreaming.

