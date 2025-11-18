Artistic representation of the Nephilim, described in ancient texts as “mighty men of old, men of renown.” ( Public Domain )

Long before the first pyramids pierced the Egyptian sky, before the great ziggurats of Mesopotamia touched the heavens, there existed a world shrouded in mystery. A world where gods walked among mortals, where celestial beings descended to Earth, and where Giants roamed the land. This is the world of the Antediluvian Age, a primordial epoch lost to the mists of time, yet preserved in the most ancient traditions of humanity. At the heart of this forgotten age lies one of history’s most enigmatic mysteries: the Nephilim.

Who were these beings that ancient scribes deemed worthy of remembrance? Were they merely mythological constructs, or do they represent something far more profound. A forgotten chapter of human prehistory that connects the civilizations of Mesopotamia, Egypt, and the Levant through a shared ancestral memory? The story of the Nephilim is not confined to a single culture or text; it is a thread woven through the tapestry of ancient Middle Eastern civilization, appearing in Sumerian tablets, Egyptian temple inscriptions, and biblical narratives alike.