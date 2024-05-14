Ancient Origins UNLEASHED
The Price of Progress? The Educational and Ethical Considerations of Studying Human Remains
The Price of Progress? The Educational and Ethical Considerations of Studying Human Remains

Dr Ioannis Syrigos
May 14, 2024
Transcript

Today we are unpacking something far more controversial and intriguing. We will be answering the question “Should burials be disturbed and should mummies be removed from tombs in order to be studied”. We will look at it from the lens of education, vs religious beliefs, and we will see where we land.

