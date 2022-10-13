Divide & Conquer

Divide and conquer – it’s a strategy that dates back thousands of years, but it’s proven so effective it’s still used by manipulative powers today! Listen in to discover some of the most destructive ways this method has been successful in the past and how we can push back against it. At the very least, remember that we’re all humans – no matter what, we have that one – very important - thing in common.

PS: Apologies for a few audio technical issues!