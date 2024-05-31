Ancient Origins UNLEASHED
Ancient Origins UNLEASHED Podcast
Efforts in globalization in the past and now
0:00
-12:53

Efforts in globalization in the past and now

History repeats itself ...
Ancient Origins UNLEASHED
May 31, 2024
Share
Transcript

In our latest episode, “Efforts in Globalization in the Past and Now,” I dive into the fascinating history of globalization. Did you know that efforts toward a connected world date back thousands of years? Join me as we explore ancient trade routes like the Silk Road and Roman networks, and see how they compare to today’s global trends, shaped by the COVID-19 pandemic and geopolitical shifts.

This episode is packed with intriguing insights that connect our past to our present, helping us understand the complexities of globalization. So, if you're curious about how ancient civilizations influenced our modern world, this is the podcast for you!

I’m excited to share these stories with you, and I hope they spark your curiosity and inspire you to think differently about our global history.'

NOTE: I try to keep the episodes brief, so if you'd like to know more about the topic, please let me know in the comments below. I’d be more than happy to create a longer episode with more examples and depth.

Ancient Origins UNLEASHED is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support our work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.

0 Comments
Ancient Origins UNLEASHED
Ancient Origins UNLEASHED Podcast
Ancient Origins seeks to uncover what we believe is one of the most important pieces of knowledge we can acquire as human beings: Our beginnings
Listen on
Substack App
RSS Feed
Appears in episode
Ancient Origins UNLEASHED
Recent Episodes
Evolution of Morality and Ethics throughout history
  Ancient Origins UNLEASHED and Dr Ioannis Syrigos
The Price of Progress? The Educational and Ethical Considerations of Studying Human Remains
  Ancient Origins UNLEASHED and Dr Ioannis Syrigos
Brief Response with Dr. Neil Bockoven
Ancient Money: Exploring the Financial Systems of the Past
  Ancient Origins UNLEASHED and Dr Ioannis Syrigos
How & Why Revolutions Happen
  Ancient Origins UNLEASHED
Cultural Appropriation or Appreciation?
  Ancient Origins UNLEASHED
Divide & Conquer