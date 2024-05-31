In our latest episode, “Efforts in Globalization in the Past and Now,” I dive into the fascinating history of globalization. Did you know that efforts toward a connected world date back thousands of years? Join me as we explore ancient trade routes like the Silk Road and Roman networks, and see how they compare to today’s global trends, shaped by the COVID-19 pandemic and geopolitical shifts.

This episode is packed with intriguing insights that connect our past to our present, helping us understand the complexities of globalization. So, if you're curious about how ancient civilizations influenced our modern world, this is the podcast for you!

I’m excited to share these stories with you, and I hope they spark your curiosity and inspire you to think differently about our global history.'

NOTE: I try to keep the episodes brief, so if you'd like to know more about the topic, please let me know in the comments below. I’d be more than happy to create a longer episode with more examples and depth.