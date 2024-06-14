Ancient Origins UNLEASHED
Ancient Origins UNLEASHED Podcast
Censorship from Ancient Times to the Digital Age
0:00
-11:41

Censorship from Ancient Times to the Digital Age

Ancient Origins UNLEASHED
Jun 14, 2024
Share
Transcript

Welcome to the Ancient Origins Unleashed Podcast, where we tackle the controversial and timely issue of censorship.

In this episode, we explore how censorship manifests in today's digital age and compare it to practices in the ancient world. We use extreme examples to make our point, but please note that we do not take sides or necessarily agree with these opinions. Our goal is to highlight the importance of free speech and the dangers of silencing dissent—even when we do not agree with the opposing side.

Join us as we discuss how social media platforms, historical figures, and modern-day celebrities all play a role in this ongoing battle for truth and freedom. Listen in to gain a deeper understanding of how censorship affects us all and what we can do to combat it.

Ancient Origins UNLEASHED is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support our work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.

0 Comments
Ancient Origins UNLEASHED
Ancient Origins UNLEASHED Podcast
Ancient Origins seeks to uncover what we believe is one of the most important pieces of knowledge we can acquire as human beings: Our beginnings
Listen on
Substack App
RSS Feed
Appears in episode
Ancient Origins UNLEASHED
Recent Episodes
From Ancient Scholars to Modern Struggles: The Evolution and Future of Education
  Ancient Origins UNLEASHED and Dr Ioannis Syrigos
Efforts in globalization in the past and now
  Ancient Origins UNLEASHED
Evolution of Morality and Ethics throughout history
  Ancient Origins UNLEASHED and Dr Ioannis Syrigos
The Price of Progress? The Educational and Ethical Considerations of Studying Human Remains
  Ancient Origins UNLEASHED and Dr Ioannis Syrigos
Brief Response with Dr. Neil Bockoven
Ancient Money: Exploring the Financial Systems of the Past
  Ancient Origins UNLEASHED and Dr Ioannis Syrigos
How & Why Revolutions Happen
  Ancient Origins UNLEASHED