Censorship from Ancient Times to the Digital Age

Welcome to the Ancient Origins Unleashed Podcast, where we tackle the controversial and timely issue of censorship.

In this episode, we explore how censorship manifests in today's digital age and compare it to practices in the ancient world. We use extreme examples to make our point, but please note that we do not take sides or necessarily agree with these opinions. Our goal is to highlight the importance of free speech and the dangers of silencing dissent—even when we do not agree with the opposing side.

Join us as we discuss how social media platforms, historical figures, and modern-day celebrities all play a role in this ongoing battle for truth and freedom. Listen in to gain a deeper understanding of how censorship affects us all and what we can do to combat it.