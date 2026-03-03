Astral body rising from a sleeping figure in a candlelit room, ascending toward a star-filled cosmos

In my latest article, “I Have Flown Out of My Body and I Know Death Is a Lie,” we have established that the idea of leaving your body is not an illusion but a forgotten science that humans have practiced for thousands of years and is today being proven as valid by neuroscientists. Furthermore, I have shown that you are not merely a product of your mind, nor are you simply a physical form.

Additionally, I also made a promise.

With this article, I am fulfilling those promises. While this document does not provide any additional historical information, it will provide you with detailed instructions on how to create conscious out-of-body experiences. Within its contents are five unique, solid, and systematic approaches to creating an out-of-body experience. I have integrated methods developed by the Monroe Institute with the Tibetan yogis’ dream-portals into a single, comprehensive training program that provides you with a complete system for having an out-of-body experience. Some methods will work better for certain people than others; however, I am certain that at least one method will work for you.

The one remaining question is: Are you ready to take to the skies?