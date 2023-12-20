The wild man has many names throughout the legends of the ancient world. Source: warpaintcobra / Adobe Stock.

Throughout history, cultures worldwide have been captivated by tales of wild, man-like beasts lurking in their midst. The North American Sasquatch and the Himalayan Yeti are among the most renowned, embodying the concept of the ‘wild man’. But these giants of legend are merely the tip of the iceberg. From the dense forests of Sumatra's Orang Pendek to the Almas of Mongolian folklore, and from Singapore's Bukit Timah Monkey Man to the Yeh Ren of China, these tales weave a rich tapestry of mystery and intrigue.

The legend of Bigfoot, arguably the most famous of these wild men, rocketed to global consciousness following the controversial Patterson film of 1967. Capturing what appeared to be a live Bigfoot in Orleans, California, this footage fueled a modern fascination with these elusive creatures, inspiring a wealth of pop culture references. Yet, this fascination is not a product of the modern age alone; these myths have been handed down through generations, with numerous individuals swearing to have witnessed these enigmatic beings.

Ancient Roots of Wild Humanoid Myths

The wild man archetype is deeply rooted in ancient mythology, with the earliest surviving mention being Enkidu of the Epic of Gilgamesh. Penned over 4,000 years ago in Mesopotamia, Enkidu embodies the untamed, natural world, living among animals and untouched by civilization. His eventual taming and friendship with Gilgamesh highlight the deep-rooted human fascination with bridging the divide between the wild and the civilized.

Ea wrestling with a water buffalo and Enkidu fighting with a lion. (Sailko / Public Domain )

In Europe, ancient myths teemed with wild men. The Greeks and Romans depicted sexually voracious creatures like satyrs and fauns, representing both nature and fertility. Figures such as the Greek god Pan and his Roman counterpart Faunus embody these traits. The Romans also described a Celtic deity named Dusios, emphasizing his savage nature to differentiate him from their own interpretations of wild men. These figures, historians believe, have their origins in the legends of Neolithic cultures across Europe and Russia, further evidenced by creatures like the Slavic Leshy, a forest guardian akin to the modern Bigfoot concept.

Eastern European and Russian mythology also abound with wild men, ranging from benevolent forest protectors to sinister entities. In Russia's Ural region, the divnye lyudi are beautiful, prophetic beings, while the Kostroma Oblast speaks of the chort, a grotesque, evil creature. These diverse interpretations reflect the complex relationship between humans and the natural world.

The Leshy, wild man, is a tutelary deity of the forests in Slavic mythology. (Рыцарь поля / Public Domain )

Medieval and Renaissance Evolution of Wild Men Legends

During the early medieval period, the wild man remained a fixture in European culture. Spanish sources from the 9th and 10th centuries describe dances involving people dressed as wild men, hinting at the enduring legacy of these beings. Irish folklore from the same era speaks of a pagan king transformed into a beast, further cementing the wild man's place in the cultural consciousness.

The 13th-century Norwegian text Konungs Skuggsjá describes a creature remarkably similar to earlier wild men, captured in Ireland and of uncertain understanding of human speech. This era saw wild men depicted in various forms - from god-like figures echoing Pan and Faunus to savage beasts resembling humans.

In later medieval Europe, the wild man was firmly entrenched in folklore. The term ‘woodwose’ emerged in the 14th century to describe these legendary figures. Depicted in a myriad of art forms, from embroidery to illuminated manuscripts, the woodwose was often shown as a hairy, bestial creature. This medieval concept, drawing from Roman and Greek sources, illustrated the wild man's evolving role in cultural narratives.

Late 15th century tapestry showing a woodwose, wild man, being tamed by a virtuous lady. (Cherubino / Public Domain )

One fascinating case study of wild men's impact on societal structures is the founding of the German town of Wildemann in 1592. According to legend, miners who discovered a rich ore deposit after an encounter with a wild man named the town in his honor, reflecting the deep intertwinement of these myths with human endeavors.

Beyond myth, there have been real-life cases that fueled wild man legends. Pedro Gonzales, born in 1537 with hypertrichosis, causing excess hair growth of his entire face and body, is a notable example. Presented to King Henry II of France, Gonzales lived a life that blurred the lines between human and beast, inspiring stories like Beauty and the Beast.

The wild man, Petrus Gonsalvus and his wife, Lady Catherine. (Aavindraa / Public Domain )

The legend of the wild man represent what humanity might become without civilization, often depicted as dangerous savages or romanticized symbols of unbridled nature. In today's technologically driven world, the possibility of undiscovered wild men in remote forests or mountains remains an enthralling prospect. This enduring fascination speaks to a deep-seated curiosity about our origins and the thin line separating humanity from the wild.

By Sarah P Young

