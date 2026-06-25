Ancient Origins UNLEASHED

Ancient Origins UNLEASHED

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A.J. Foster's avatar
A.J. Foster
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The seeking of this cosmic knowledge which is the next step above our present self conciousness dates far back in the early stages of human development. It has been suppressed by religions as each came into power and as each passed. Replaced by another that opposed this knowledge ,resisted those who sought it; even imprisoning and killing those who sought it or had obtained it. It is still repudiated by most as a cult or even dangerous to our civilization as we know it. Fact is, it has been known by those who sought for thousands of years.

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