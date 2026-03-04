Ancient Origins UNLEASHED

Freestyle | Daily Rhyme Game
9h

The modern cave is stranger than Plato imagined. His prisoners were deceived by external puppeteers. Ours are deceived by algorithms that learn what shadows we prefer. The chains have become internal.

Borges wrote about a library containing every possible book, where the search for meaning becomes its own kind of madness. Our feeds work the same way. Infinite content, but no path toward the sun. Just more shadows, more sophisticated ones.

The uncomfortable update to Plato: leaving the cave used to be about acquiring rare knowledge. Now it's about filtering the noise. The Form of the Good might still exist somewhere, but good luck finding it under the notification badges.

2 replies by Ancient Origins UNLEASHED and others
@sogdians
11h

The job of the Media is to ensure no one escapes from the Cave.

