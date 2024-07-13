Sumerian chaos monster and sun god bas-relief. Source: Public Domain

Sumer, known as the 'land of civilized kings,' thrived in Mesopotamia, which is now modern-day Iraq, around 4500 BC. The Sumerians developed an advanced civilization featuring a complex language and writing system, impressive architecture and arts, and sophisticated knowledge in astronomy and mathematics. Their religion was equally intricate, with a pantheon of hundreds of gods. Each Sumerian city was believed to be protected by its own deity, and humans were considered servants to these gods.

The Tablet of Nippur: Discovering Ancient Sumerian Texts

One of the earliest known creation stories, the Sumerian creation myth, offers profound insights into the religious, political, and cultural life of ancient Mesopotamia. This legend is preserved on a tablet from Nippur, an ancient city founded around 5000 BC. The Sumerian creation story, known as Enuma Elish, begins:

When in the height heaven was not named, And the earth beneath did not yet bear a name, And the primeval Apsu, who begat them, And chaos, Tiamut, the mother of them both Their waters were mingled together, And no field was formed, no marsh was to be seen; When of the gods none had been called into being, And none bore a name, and no destinies were ordained; Then were created the gods in the midst of heaven, Lahmu and Lahamu were called into being...

The myth describes how the gods eventually rebelled against their arduous labor, expressing their distress over the heavy workload.

The figures can be identified as gods by their pointed hats with multiple horns. The figure with streams of water and fish flowing from his shoulders is Ea (Sumerian Enki), god of subterranean waters and of wisdom. Behind him stands Usimu, his two-faced vizier (chief minister). At the centre of the scene is the sun-god, Shamash (Sumerian Utu), with rays rising from his shoulders. He is cutting his way through the mountains in order to rise at dawn. To his left is a winged goddess, Ishtar (Sumerian Inanna). The weapons rising from her shoulders symbolise her warlike characteristics. ( Public Domain )

The Unity of God and Man: How the First Human Came into Existence

Anu, the supreme god, acknowledged that the gods' labor was too burdensome. His son Enki, also known as Ea, proposed creating humans to take over the work. With the assistance of his half-sister Ninki, Enki carried out this plan. They sacrificed a god and mixed his body and blood with clay to create the first human, modeled in the likeness of the gods.

You have slaughtered a god together With his personality I have removed your heavy work I have imposed your toil on man. … In the clay, god and man Shall be bound, To a unity brought together; So that to the end of days The Flesh and the Soul Which in a god have ripened – That soul in a blood-kinship be bound.

This first human was created in Eden, a Sumerian word meaning 'flat terrain.' In the Epic of Gilgamesh, Eden is described as the garden of the gods, located in Mesopotamia between the Tigris and Euphrates rivers.

Adapa, the first human being in ancient Sumerian Texts failed to answer the question of “the bread and water of life” Anu. ( AAref /Adobe Stock)

The Modification and Conflict of Creation

Initially, humans were unable to reproduce independently but were later modified with the help of Enki and Ninki. This modification led to the creation of Adapa, a fully functional and independent human being. However, this act was done without the approval of Enki’s brother, Enlil, leading to a divine conflict. Enlil became an adversary to humans, causing them much hardship and suffering as they served the gods.

The Sumerian Parallel to Adam and Eve

Adapa, aided by Enki, ascended to Anu but failed to answer a crucial question about ‘the bread and water of life’. This story has parallels to the biblical account of Adam and Eve in the Garden of Eden. While Adapa was endowed with great wisdom by Enki, he unknowingly rejected immortality when he refused the "bread and water of life." Similarly, Adam and Eve were tempted by the serpent to eat from the Tree of Knowledge, leading to their expulsion from Eden.

Overall, the Sumerian creation myth is significant as one of the earliest known creation stories, providing valuable insights into the religious, political, and cultural dimensions of ancient Mesopotamia.

