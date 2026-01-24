Ancient Origins UNLEASHED

Neural Foundry
Neural Foundry
3h

Fascinating how this weaves together mythology and archaeological evidence from the same geographic locations. The parallel between giant folklore and actual skelatal discoveries in places like Cornwall and Stonehenge suggests these legends might preserve genuine ancestrial memories rather than pure invention. What really gets me is how consistent the giant motif is across Britain, from Gogmagog to Jack tales. I dunno, but maybe folklore acts as a kind of oral archive that outlasted written records from those prehistoric eras.

Suzanne Reny
Suzanne Reny
4h

Just a quick correction. The printing press was invented in 1440. Quite a bit of time before the Victorian age. Not trying to be disagreeable but this type of major error makes the entire article suspect.

