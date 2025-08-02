Ancient Origins UNLEASHED

Ancient Origins UNLEASHED

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Patricia Gallet's avatar
Patricia Gallet
17h

Thought provoking, concisely written and informative article on Axis Mundi. Thank you for sharing.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Cigarshaped's avatar
Cigarshaped
1h

Mythologists have linked Axis Mundi with a prehistoric cosmic event. The close approach of another star (Sol). They believe our original brown dwarf (Saturn) was ultimately extinguished in a cosmic light show which included the Axis plasma column connecting to our planet. I would attach images if that is possible.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 more comment...

No posts

© 2025 Ancient Origins
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture