It struck me after a drive along a long, straight, but thin Roman road to Chedworth Roman Villa and a visit to the Roman baths at Bath just how impactful the Romans were during their tenure as rulers of what is now Europe and North Africa. They got everywhere, and they didn’t just conquer and move on, they built - a lot, and it was built to last.

Chedworth Roman Villa, one of the largest Roman villas existing in the UK was recently dated to the mid-5th century, a little after the official withdrawal of the Romans from Britain. And although now only ruins with 2 feet high walls, some mosaics and empty baths still existing, it certainly is a remaining mark of the ancient empire.

And then there are the magnificent Roman Baths at Bath, a few centuries older, which are still pretty much operational to this day, if you dared to risk the not-so-health-giving waters.

Of course, go to Rome itself, and you are surrounded with the ancient past, with giant edifices like the Colosseum and Pantheon still standing and in remarkable condition (albeit with a bit of touching up over the years), and statues loitering around every corner.

The reach of the Roman Empire was huge, and the evidence of what they achieved is everywhere for us to see, even two millennia later.

Although the Roman Empire was big, there was a bigger empire that also came to mind on the trip, the British Empire, whose tendrils spanned the globe. I got to wondering what might be left of that two millennia after its demise, if anything at all. Would future humanity marvel at what the Brits left behind?

So I’ve had a look, and perhaps unsurprisingly as it is so recent, there’s quite a lot left to choose from.

What was left includes schools, churches, railways, bridges, forts, libraries, hospitals, and even post offices. Here are some of the standout British colonial buildings. Do we think any will rival the Romans in longevity?

Fort St. George, Chennai, India (1644) - One of the earliest British forts in India.

Government House in Sydney, Australia. Certainly shows the extent of the empire.

The High Court building in Calcutta, India. Looks a bit fragile.

The Victoria Terminus (now Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus) in Mumbai, India. Too fancy to last?

The Colonial Building, St. John's, Newfoundland. Looks solid – that’s the Roman influence.

A Hypothesis on the Pillars of Hercules and Their True Location

In this article, aimed at identifying the real location of the mythical Pillars of Hercules, it is first verified that in the works of Plutarch and Plato there are correct references to a continent beyond the Atlantic Ocean.

Plutarch mentions a “great continent” surrounding the Atlantic Ocean and the islands that lie on that route, and then focuses on an ancient settlement of Europeans, called "continental Greeks", in the Canadian region of the Gulf of St. Lawrence, of which he indicates the latitude with astonishing precision.

But already a few centuries earlier Plato, in addition to declaring himself certain of the existence of a continent beyond the Atlantic, had mentioned the islands along the route to reach it, also specifying that the haven from which the ancient navigators set sail was characterized by a “narrow entrance” and the Pillars of Hercules.

Cross-referencing these data with the results of a recent study on European megalithism, which argues for the transfer of the megalithic concept over sea routes emanating from northwest France and for advanced maritime technology and seafaring in the Megalithic Age, it follows that this haven is identifiable with the Gulf of Morbihan, considered by scholars a focal point of the European Neolithic during the mid-5th millennium BC. This is exactly where, near its "narrow entrance", the remains are still found of an extraordinary alignment of nineteen gigantic menhirs: here are the Pillars of Hercules!

On the other hand, the memory of ancient European settlements on the American side of the North Atlantic (perhaps also linked to the extraction of copper from the ancient mines of Isle Royale, the largest island in Lake Superior) seems to emerge from various clues, such as the persistence of myths and legends comparable to those of the Old World, as well as the Caucasian traits of some Native Americans, which seem to corroborate the idea of ancient contacts between the two opposite sides of the Atlantic.

Could that be true?

Marvels Beneath the Waves: Restored Marble Floor of Sunken Roman Villa Revealed

The underwater world of ancient Rome continues to yield astonishing discoveries, the latest being a stunning marble floor of a sunken villa near Bacoli, Italy. This remarkable find is part of the Submerged Archaeological Park of Baiae, a project shedding light on the rich history hidden beneath the sea. The discovery not only showcases the artistry and opulence of Roman life but also highlights the challenges and triumphs of underwater archaeology.

Archaeologists working with CSR Restauro Beni Culturali and Naumacos Underwater Archaeology and Technology have uncovered a sprawling opus sectile floor, a decorative technique where precisely cut pieces of stone or marble create intricate geometric patterns. Unlike mosaics, which use small, uniformly sized pieces called tesserae, opus sectile involves larger, meticulously shaped pieces that fit together like a puzzle. This allows for more elaborate and detailed designs, often showcasing the wealth and sophistication of the building’s owner.

The floor, located in the submerged city of Baiae, spans approximately 2,700 square feet (250 square meters) and dates back to the final days of the Roman Empire. Remarkably, the floor was constructed using second-hand marble, likely to reduce costs, a testament to the economic pressures even among the elite during that period.

Giant Armadillo Provides Evidence of Humans in S. America 20,000-Years-Ago

A new study reveals that ancient humans may have butchered and consumed a giant armadillo-like creature around 20,000 years ago in present-day Argentina. This discovery is another in a long line of emerging evidence that suggests that humans spread throughout the Americas much earlier than previously thought.

The study details the discovery of cut marks on fossil remains of a glyptodont called Neosclerocalyptus, an extinct giant armadillo relative. These bones, found in the Pampean region of Argentina, represent one of the earliest known instances of human interaction with megafauna in South America.

Giant armadillos were covered in a protective shell made up of bony plates called osteoderms, resembling a turtle's carapace. Unlike their contemporary counterparts, glyptodonts were much larger, with some species reaching the size of a small car. Neosclerocalyptus had a robust build with a distinctive armored tail that could be used for defense against predators. These herbivorous mammals thrived in a variety of environments, from grasslands to woodlands, until their extinction around 10,000 years ago.

Published in the journal PLOS One, the study has worked with an incomplete skeleton, found along the banks of the Reconquista River near Buenos Aires. It included parts of the pelvis, tail, and a portion of the carapace — the bony plates covering the animal's back. Carbon dating of a pelvic bone fragment placed the age between 21,090 and 20,811 years ago, aligning with the geological age of the surrounding sediment.

3500-Year-Old Ritual Table Unearthed in Azerbaijan's Tava-tepe

Archaeologists from the University of Catania have made a groundbreaking discovery in the ancient settlement of Tava-tepe, located in the Agstafa district of Azerbaijan. This 3500-year-old site, dating back to the Late Bronze Age, has yielded a remarkably well-preserved and distinctive ritual table with ceramic tableware still in situ, offering new insights into the customs and daily life of the nomadic communities that once traversed this region.

The Significance of Tava-tepe

Tava-tepe is believed to have served as a vital resting point for nomadic people journeying between the Kura River basin and the Caucasus Mountains, reports Azerbaijan State News Agency, Azertac. The site’s strategic location likely made it an important stopover, providing shelter and a place for communal activities.

Excavations at the site have unveiled a concentric-circle earthen structure that includes a kitchen area and a ritual table, complete with ceramic utensils. This discovery sheds light on both the social and ritualistic practices of the ancient inhabitants, with evidence of habitation ranging from the Late Bronze Age to the Middle Iron Age (ca 1500-600 BC).

Brotherhood of Pythagoras: Beyond Math, Insights into Ancient Wisdom

Anyone who so much as glanced at a math book in high school will know the name, Pythagoras. Most will be familiar with the fact that he was a renowned mathematician from ancient Greece, and many will know he’s most famous for his Pythagorean Theorem. But many people don’t realize that Pythagoras was also a philosopher and a cult leader. Not a Charles Manson-style cult, a cult based on the idea that math was sacred and the key to understanding the universe.

The Brotherhood of Pythagoras was a peaceful cult defined by a belief in reincarnation and harmony. A lot of the great mathematician's teachings made a lot of sense, although some were pretty out there.

The Man Behind The Cult

When talking about the life of Pythagoras, one has to take the ancient sources with a pinch of salt, as many of them tend to blend fact with fantasy. It’s believed that the great mathematician was born around 570 BC to rich parents. His father, Mnesarchus, was a gem engraver, while his mother, Pythias, came from a rich Geomori family.

According to Lamblichus, a Syrian philosopher, Pythagoras was destined for greatness. He claimed that Pythias and Mnesarchus traveled to Delphi to see the oracle after discovering the pregnancy. They were told their son would become a wise man who would go on to benefit all of humanity. So, no pressure there.

Til next time…

Gary Manners - Senior Editor, Ancient Origins