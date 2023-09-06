Cheddar Man is the name given to the remains of a man that was found in Gough’s Cave in Cheddar Gorge, Somerset, England. Unearthed during the early 20th century, he's a relic from the Mesolithic times. Yet, as the century closed, a mind-blowing revelation shook historians: A direct descendant of Cheddar Man was still calling the area home.

The Historic Find

Cheddar Man’s discovery was made in 1903. The remains of this prehistoric man were found 20 m (65 ft.) inside Gough’s Cave, the largest of 100 caverns in Cheddar Gorge, under a layer of stalagmite, above which was another layer of more recent material. Cheddar Man was found to have been buried alone near the mouth of a deep cave, and results from dating suggest that he lived 9000 years ago.

Gough’s Cave Mysteries Revealed

In 1914, an article titled "Cheddar Man: A Skeleton from the Late Paleolithic Age" stirred debates. Surprisingly, it hinted at Cheddar Man living during the Late Paleolithic era. The study zoomed in on measuring his skull, comparing it to other ancient specimens. Beyond that, detailed studies on his other skeletal parts like teeth and bones were carried out.

Unlocking Cheddar Man’s Genetic Code

By 1997, an astonishing announcement was made: A direct descendant of the Cheddar Man had been found. Extracted DNA from Cheddar Man's tooth was matched at the renowned Oxford University’s Institute of Molecular Medicine with DNA samples of long-time Cheddar residents. One individual stood out as a direct descendant.

Bridging the Ancestral Gap

The DNA of Adrian Targett, who was 42 years old when that discovery was made, was found to match that belonging to Cheddar Man. According to science, this genetic fingerprint is said to have been passed down from mother to child. In other words, Targett and Cheddar Man both share a common maternal ancestral. Targett was not the only one from his family to have not moved away from his ancestral land. It was reported that there were 46 individuals in his extended family, and most of them had remained in the Somerset area.

A Paleolithic human skull from Gough's Cave ( CC BY-SA 3.0 )

Beyond Cheddar Man: Gorge's Ancient Tales

While Cheddar Man steals the limelight, Cheddar Gorge hides more historical gems. Dubbed as "Britain's premier location for Paleolithic discoveries", other notable findings include three unique skull-cups fashioned from two adults and a toddler. Recent studies indicate the creation of such skull-cups was a cultural practice, while other excavated bones suggested ancient cannibalistic tendencies.

The revelations about Cheddar Man and his modern-day descendant offer more than just a historical tale; they weave a narrative of resilience, continuity, and an enduring connection to one's roots. Cheddar Gorge, with its wealth of archaeological treasures, stands as a testament to the intricate tapestry of human history. The story of Cheddar Man and Adrian Targett reminds us of the timeless bonds that link generations, proving that sometimes, history isn't just about the past — it's still very much alive, walking among us, and waiting to be rediscovered.

Top image: Alladdin's Cave, a chamber and mirror pool inside Gough's Cave. ( GFDL) & a photo of Cheddar Man’s skull. ( Public Domain )

By Wu Mingren

