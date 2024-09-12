Deriv; Egyptian hieroglyphs with cartouches for the name "Ramesses II”, Luxor Temple, New Kingdom. ( Public Domain ), and the Milky Way ( Wikimedia Commons )

The Egyptian Book of Dead is one of the most important ancient documents ever found. Egyptologists discovered religious traditions of ancient Egypt by translating the hieroglyphics inscribed on the wall of Unas’ pyramid - pharaoh of the fifth dynasty – and within some pyramid funerary chambers of the fourth dynasty, unearthed in Saqqara. Those are very complex and enigmatic utterances forming the remarkable religious book of dynastic epoch.

Part of the Book of the Dead of Pinedjem II. ( CC BY-SA 3.0 )

The earliest texts are priceless artifacts in attempting to understand the ancient Egyptians funerary rules. At the same time, they are essential in relating events characterizing the Zep Tepi, or First Time of Osiris.

The story told about the beginning of the TPJ ZP, i.e. the Zep Tepi or First Time of Osiris has long intrigued those passionate about ancient mysteries.