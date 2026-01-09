Thousands of years ago, if you walked into an ancient temple in Tamil Nadu, India, you would be given the chance to press your thumb onto an ink pad. Within hours, a Brahmin priest would present you with a brittle palm leaf, written in an archaic script over 1,000 years ago, that contains your full name, your parents’ names, your birthdate, and detailed accounts of events from your life that no stranger could possibly know. Then it tells you your future.

Welcome to Nadi Shastra, the Leaves of Destiny and perhaps the most enigmatic and controversial system of divination ever created.