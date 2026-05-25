The Tower of Babel. By Lucas van Valckenborch - Grandes énigmes de l’humanité - éditions Larousse, Public Domain .

The story of the Tower of Babel is one of the most misread passages in all of Scripture. Most people know the outline: humanity tried to build a tower to the sky, God knocked it down, and scattered the people across the earth. A simple morality tale, a myth about arrogance or a story that ends in confusion and dispersal?

But that is not the story the ancient texts tell.

The Book of Jubilees, an ancient Jewish text found among the Dead Sea Scrolls, states that the builders of Babel worked for forty-three years. The tower they constructed reached a height of 5,433 cubits and 2 palms, roughly 1.6 miles into the sky.

The Third Book of Baruch records that the builders did not want to reach heaven, they took tools and attempted to physically pierce it, demanding to know whether it was made of clay, brass, or iron.

And Flavius Josephus, the first-century Jewish historian, writes that the man behind the project, Nimrod, was building a fortress against God. A structure so vast and so unified that no flood, no divine judgment, could ever destroy it again.

This was a declaration of war against the divine order.

Genesis gives us only nine verses on Babel, but those nine verses contain what may be the most alarming statement God ever makes in the entire Old Testament:

“And the Lord said, ‘Behold, they are one people, and they have all one language, and this is only the beginning of what they will do. And nothing that they propose to do will now be impossible for them.’” (Genesis 11:6)

God did not destroy the Tower of Babel because it was too tall. He destroyed it because of what a unified, centralized humanity, operating in total defiance of the divine order, was on the verge of achieving. The scattering of languages was an act of mercy. A necessary intervention to prevent a catastrophe that, according to God Himself, would have been unstoppable.

And in 2026, for the first time since the plains of Shinar, that system is being rebuilt and the tower is rising again.