What if the thunderous clash of the Titans wasn’t a wild fantasy conjured by ancient poets, but the last reverberation of a brutal war—chieftains locked in a struggle so fierce it scarred the earth, their true names swallowed by the abyss of time? Envision Hercules, sweat-soaked and mortal, his twelve labours not the stuff of divine whimsy but the gritty triumphs of a warrior-king, his legend bloated through centuries of whispered retellings around flickering fires.

What if the gods we worship in stories and the monsters we fear in nightmares were once real—rulers, rebels, and disasters draped in the shimmering veil of myth, their edges softened by the relentless tide of forgetting? For those obsessed with the dust and secrets of the ancient world, this question—what if mythology is just history we’ve lost?—is a siren’s call, luring us through a labyrinth of scepticism, awe, and the thrill of unearthing what might have been.

The very word "mythology" whispers a hint of this enigma. From the Greek mythologia—a fusion of mythos (story or speech) and logia (study or discourse)—it once meant simply "the telling of stories." But to the Greeks, mythos wasn’t a polite way of saying "lie," as we smugly assume today. It was a vessel for truth, a living thread weaving the chaos of existence into tales of heroes and gods.