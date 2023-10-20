An unusual pentagonal diagram with numbers and letters is found in some old texts. The oldest extant version is in a French book published in 1754, but the image and explanation that accompanies it is much older. Credited to someone named Albumaz de Carpentieri, it is one of many secret “systems” that could supposedly assist people to obtain fortune. In particular, this is one of many secret Kabbalist ways of increasing one’s odds in lottery extractions.

A numerical system with numbers on a pentagram (courtesy author).

Mysterious Tome

I first came across this diagram and the explanation of how to use it in a yellowed, Italian-language book published in the 1800s. It contains chapters on the Good and Bad Days of the Moon, the Golden Key, Sibyl’s Kabbalah, the Zoroastrian Kabbalah, and more than 10,000 vocabulary terms from dream topics, proverbs, and more, along with their numerical relationships. The text only reveals that it was by an “anonymous Kabbalist.” It also reveals that he was not the author; the unique methods (for conquering chance) within came from different Kabbalists and astrologers from earlier than the 1500s through the 1700s.