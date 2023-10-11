Siberia's Ket people, an indigenous tribe, stand as one of the smallest ethnic communities in the region. The mystery surrounding their unique appearance, language, and semi-nomadic lifestyle has sparked scientific curiosity, with some theories suggesting a connection to North American native tribes. Some Ket folklore even hints at extraterrestrial origins. So, what’s the real story behind this enigmatic tribe?

Settling Siberia: The Journey of the Ket People

Translating to ‘person’ or ‘man’, ‘Ket’ is the contemporary name for this Siberian ethnic group, formerly known as Ostyak or Yenisei-Ostyak, signifying ‘stranger’. They initially inhabited the middle and lower basins of the Yenisei River, in today’s Krasnoyarsk Krai of Siberia. Traditionally nomadic, they traded in animal fur, built shelters from natural materials, bred reindeer, and fished – many of these practices continue today.

Boats of the Yenisei-Ostiaks preparing to start from Sumarokova. ( Public Domain )

Journey through Time: Population and Linguistic Evolution Although the Ket population remained relatively stable during the 20th century, the number of native Ket language speakers has been dwindling. This unique language, regarded as a ‘living linguistic fossil’, has led to theories suggesting a relationship between the Kets and certain Native American tribes, proposing an ancient migration from Siberia to North America.

Legends and Lore: Stories of the Ket People

Ket legends offer fascinating tales – some say they are star-born, while others claim their original settlement was in southern Siberia, near Altai and Sayan Mountains, or between Mongolia and Lake Baikal. Invaders, possibly the early Hun confederations, forced them northwards into the Siberian taiga. These legends add another layer to the already mysterious origins of the Kets.

Ket Women and Children, 1913. ( Public Domain )

Deciphering the Enigma: The Ket Language

What sets the Kets apart is their distinctive language, unrelated to any other in Siberia. It belongs to the Yeniseian linguistic group, of which all other languages are now extinct. The stability of the Ket population contrasts with the declining number of native language speakers, raising concerns for the language’s future. Recent reports suggest only a few dozen fluent speakers remain, most of whom are over 60.

Houseboats of the Kets, 1914. ( Public Domain )

Connections Across Continents: The Ket and North America

The unique Ket language has drawn linguistic attention, suggesting potential links to diverse languages such as Basque, Barushaski, Chinese, and Tibetan. Edward Vajda hypothesizes a connection to North America’s Na-Dene language family. If proven, this would illuminate the settlement patterns of the Americas. While genetic connections between Kets and Native Americans are explored, the challenges include potential contamination and sample availability.

Top image: Ket People, Native Peoples of Siberia. Black and White Photo, 1900s. ( Public Domain )

By: Wu Mingren

