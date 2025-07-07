Several weeks back, I chatted with a CEO friend, and as I happened to be organizing a trip to see the ancient Armageddon site in Israel, naturally enough, that gave me the idea to write this piece…

Among the annals of history and prophecy, there is a mystery that is worth our consideration, that is, the destiny of the Lost Ten Tribes of Israel. Gone out of historical record books following the Assyrian conquest in 722 BCE, their vanishing has been a source of centuries-long speculations, myth, and theological discussion. But behind the historical curiosity is a more substantial and deeper narrative, a web that intertwines with apocalyptic visions and ultimate humankind destiny. Intriguing, isn't it?

The return of these lost tribes is first a matter of reuniting a fragmented people but also a harbinger of the end times, a precursor to the cataclysmic battle of Armageddon. It’s tempting to imagine that this ancient puzzle holds the key to a divine countdown, a narrative that threads through Judaism, Christianity, and even modern geopolitics, compelling us to ask: what if their return is not just a historical footnote but a signal of a world-altering reckoning?