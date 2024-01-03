Reconstruction of a Mesolithic man from the Tomb of the Sunken Skulls. Source: Oscar Nilsson

In 2009, during the excavation of a dry prehistoric lakebed in Motala, Sweden, archaeologists unearthed an extraordinary find – the 'Tomb of the Sunken Skulls,' a collection of skulls mounted on stakes dating back 8,000 years. Among them was a skull that has now been meticulously reconstructed, offering a glimpse into the appearance of a man whose fate was entwined with this macabre archaeological site.

Exploring the Enigma of the Tomb of the Sunken Skulls

Situated on the eastern shore of Lake Vättern in Sweden, the Tomb of the Sunken Skulls emerged during the investigation of Kanaljorden, a site slated for a new railway line. Once home to a shallow lake, what unfolded was the revelation of a mysterious site dating back to Sweden's Mesolithic period.

Astonishingly, the excavation yielded skulls and skull fragments of 11 individuals, amongst which they found men, women, children and infants. Two skulls had been pierced by wooden stakes at the base of the cranium, while almost all of the adult skulls were missing their jaw. The findings raised intriguing questions about the cultural and religious significance of this unique burial ground.

The Tomb of the Sunken Skulls is located on the eastern shore of Lake Vättern in Sweden. (Allie Caulfield / CC BY 2.0 )

Ludvig’s Facial Reconstruction and Insights into Ancient Practices

A forensic artist named Oscar Nilsson undertook the reconstruction of a man's face using one of the pierced skulls, merging it with genetic information. National Geographic reported that this resulted in the depiction of a man, which they’ve named Ludvig. He was reportedly a blue-eyed, brown-haired individual in his 50s.

Oscar Nilsson, the forensic artist spearheading this reconstruction, has unveiled images of numerous ancient individuals throughout his career. When presenting his work, he provided insights into his decision-making process regarding Ludvig's appearance, citing faunal remains within the grave as the basis for his wardrobe. "He wears the skin from a wild boar. We can see from how the human skulls and animal jaws were found that they clearly meant a big deal in their cultural and religious beliefs," Nilsson remarked.

Conversely, the chalk design adorning the man's chest reflects Nilsson's perspective on aesthetics. In an interview with LiveScience, he emphasized, "It's a reminder we cannot understand their aesthetic taste, just observe it. We have no reason to believe these people were less interested in their looks, and to express their individuality, than we are today."

The reconstructed face of one of the skulls found at the Tomb of the Sunken Skulls in Sweden. ( Oscar Nilsson )

Uncommon Mesolithic Discoveries

Fredrik Hallgren, leading the excavation efforts for the Swedish heritage foundation Stiftelsen Kulturmiljövård Mälardalen, has emphasized the rarity of the skulls, being the sole known examples from the Mesolithic era. Hallgren clarified that instances of this practice are mostly associated with the historical period when colonial representatives mounted the skulls of slain natives on wooden stakes.

A notable find at the site was that of a female skull containing another woman's temporal bone. Hallgren speculates on the potential familial ties between the two women, pondering whether they could be close relatives, such as mother and daughter. The truth, however, remains uncertain and awaits confirmation through DNA analysis.

Alongside the skulls, the archaeological site yielded various bones from different body parts, an array of animal bones, and tools crafted from stone, antler, and bone. Among the remarkable discoveries are a decorated pickaxe made from antler, bone points adorned with flint, and animal remains believed to hold symbolic significance for the ancient community. These artifacts were meticulously arranged on a substantial stone packing, constituting a type of mass grave encased in stone at the lake's shallow depths.

Archaeologists at work in Motala. (Anna Arnberg)

Unraveling the Mystery of the Tomb of Sunken Skulls

Exploring the curious site of the Tomb of the Sunken Skulls leads to a plausible explanation suggesting its use as a ritual site for secondary burials. According to this interpretation, the bodies' decomposition prompted the removal of bones from their original graves for reinterment. Central to this ritual was the display of skulls, exemplified by the wooden stakes protruding from those found at Kanaljorden.

The pointed ends of these stakes likely found placement in the ground or perhaps in a bed of embers, evidenced by slight traces of burning on some skulls. Subsequent to the completion of the ritual, the remains were laid to rest beneath the shallow lake, giving rise to the name 'Tomb of Sunken Skulls.' Fredrik Hallgren notes the presence of similar traditions at at least one other Mesolithic site in Sweden.

An alternative theory posits that the skulls may have belonged to adversaries slain in combat. According to this hypothesis, warriors mounted the skulls on wooden stakes, bringing them back as war trophies. Future scientific analysis promises to furnish archaeologists with invaluable insights into comprehending the significance of these remains.

One of the mounted skulls found in Motala, Sweden. (Anna Arnberg)

Isotope analysis, for example, serves to distinguish whether the individuals originated from the local area or a more distant locale. Simultaneously, DNA analysis becomes a vital tool in elucidating potential relationships among the deceased. Presently, researchers have successfully extracted DNA data from six out of the nine skulls, facilitating the determination of the skin, hair, and eye color of these individuals.

The results of isotope analysis shed light on the dietary practices of those interred at Kanaljorden. Fish emerges as a significant dietary component, underlining its importance in their sustenance. Furthermore, evidence from animal remains, notably red deer and elk, suggests a reliance on hunting big forest game. These observations contribute to the hypothesis that the society responsible for the burials likely comprised nomadic individuals, with the burial site potentially serving as a sacred meeting place.

Throughout the majority of the year, the hunter-gatherers would have resided in the surrounding areas, converging at the rapids of the nearby river Motala during specific periods. This communal gathering focused on fishing for spawning fish. It is assumed that this particular time of the year marked significant events such as marriages, feasting and funerary rites, offering a glimpse into the diverse aspects of their seasonal practices.

Top Image: Reconstruction of a Mesolithic man from the Tomb of the Sunken Skulls. Source: Oscar Nilsson

By Wu Mingren

