Ancient Origins UNLEASHED

Ancient Origins UNLEASHED

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Joyce Anderson's avatar
Joyce Anderson
1h

Did only grainery workers strike? Did those in the village who engaged in other occupations for Pharaoh also strike?

Reply
Share

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Ancient Origins · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture