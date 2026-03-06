Before time had a name, the world was a dark, silent, and formless void. Then came the Dreamtime, a period not of linear history, but an eternal, ever-present state of being from which all life emerged. In this mystical era, ancestral spirits walked the earth, shaping the landscapes, creating life, and leaving behind a complex tapestry of stories that have been passed down for tens of thousands of years. These are not just myths; they are the living, breathing soul of a continent, a worldview where the past, present, and future are one. From the colossal Rainbow Serpent that carved rivers and mountains, to the emus that dance in the night sky, the creation stories of Aboriginal Australians offer a profound and captivating glimpse into one of humanity’s oldest and most enduring spiritual traditions. Join us on a journey into the Dreamtime, where the world was sung into existence.

Indigenous Australian art. (CC BY-SA 3.0)