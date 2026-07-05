The Courtoy Mausoleum (1853 ), Brompton Cemetery, London — a granite structure adorned with Egyptian hieroglyphic motifs, long rumoured to conceal a Victorian time machine or teleportation chamber. (Photo: Edwardx / Wikimedia Commons , CC BY-SA 4.0)

The Courtoy Mausoleum (1853), located in London’s Brompton Cemetery, has stood at the center of an urban legend regarding a Victorian time machine or teleportation chamber, popularized by the media between 1998 and 2015 due to its striking parallels with H.G. Wells’s 1895 masterpiece, The Time Machine.

This granite structure, adorned with rich Egyptian hieroglyphic motifs, serves as the final resting place of the wealthy heiress Hannah Courtoy. The mythology surrounding the machine relies entirely on the physical proximity of the graves of two other figures buried nearby:

· Joseph Bonomi the Younger: A celebrated Egyptologist. · Samuel Alfred Warner: A controversial naval inventor.

Sensationalist theories hypothesized an unproven friendship in which Bonomi supposedly translated ancient texts containing the secrets of a lost technology, which Warner then reproduced and ultimately concealed within the mausoleum. However, new research based on digitized parliamentary records and archival metadata transcends these conjectures, documenting a real historical connection among the protagonists that is even more extraordinary than the legend itself.