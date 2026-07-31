The Vatican Advanced Technology Telescope (VATT) under the starry night sky at the Mount Graham International Observatory in Arizona. | Source: Vatican Observatory

Mystery surrounds the Vatican for centuries now. The Church’s extensive archives, as well as the high-placed basilicas within the walls of the Vatican City, have long provided fodder for speculation. However, while many secrets of the Church may remain locked within Inquisition era vaults in Rome, one of the most fascinating truths regarding the Vatican is located high upon a mountain in the state of Arizona. The Pope’s astronomical observatory resides on this sacred mountain, which also has a contentious history with the development of what was known as LUCIFER.

What information do the Church’s astronomers hope to find in the far depths of space?

The answer may lie somewhere between the Church’s millennia-long philosophical traditions regarding the universe and the modern-day research in astrobiology. A growing number of people believe the Church is preparing for an intergalactic revelation. Are they simply observing the stars as they have done for centuries, or is there a much larger theological purpose for these celestial observations?