The Cursed Amethyst, known to some as the Delhi Purple Sapphire due to being mistaken for a sapphire in the 19th century, lay concealed for centuries beneath London’s Natural History Museum. Curator Peter Tandy's discovery of a hidden note beneath the gem unveiled a tragic and bizarre tale, earning it the reputation of being “trebly cursed.”

The Origin of the Amethyst Curse

After suppressing the 1857 Indian Rebellion, British soldiers looted shrines, temples and palaces, including the Temple of Indra, the Hindu god of war and thunderstorms, in Cawnpore. During these shameful events, Colonel W. Ferris, a Bengal Cavalryman, seized the so-called “purple sapphire”, believing it would secure his family’s fortune. However, a cascade of financial ruin and severe illnesses afflicted Ferris’ family on his return.

The Amethyst Curse extended to subsequent owners, as Ferris’ son's friend committed suicide after being given the stone. Thus began the series of obscure events known as the Amethyst Curse or the “Curse of the Delhi Purple Sapphire.”

Indra, the Hindu god of war and thunderstorms. ( Public domain )

Neutralizing the Power of the Cursed Amethyst

The stone changed hands swiftly, followed by a series of unfortunate events. When the stone was given by an Edward Heron-Allen (who had been given the stone by Ferris’ son) to a singer friend, it was recorded that she lost her voice and never sang again. It was then that Heron-Allen decided that the artifact was cursed and threw it into London’s Regent’s Canal.

The stone resurfaced months later, having been found in the river, and made its way back to Heron-Allen. Attempting to neutralize its power, he encased it in a silver ring adorned with symbols and stored it in a bank vault.

In 1943, Heron-Allen's daughter, following his instructions, handed the stone to the museum. A note accompanied it, describing its cursed history and advising the recipient to cast it into the sea.

The jewel known as the Delhi purple sapphire, a.k.a. the cursed amethyst. (Sarah-Rose / CC BY ND 2.0 )

The Amethyst at the Natural History Museum

In 2007, the amethyst was put on display at the Natural History Museum, still encased in the ring of silver. In a documentary published on History Channel Museum Secrets, the museum curator Richard Savin recounted experiencing a violent storm while transporting it. Alleged instances of illness and misfortune further fueled beliefs in the stone's curse.

In 2020, amidst the age of science, evaluating such situations requires reversing assumptions. Belief remains a crucial element for curses to take effect, reflecting historical perspectives where curses explained perceived injustices. The article delves into the rise of fear capitalists exploiting such beliefs.

Witch bottles, created for the protection against curses. (Malcom Lidbury / CC BY SA 3.0 )

Why Do People Believe in Curses?

Throughout history, curses were thought to manifest through invocations, prayers and rituals, where individuals aimed to bring misfortune upon others, objects or places. These curses were integral to ancient cultures, serving to intimidate enemies and rationalize perceived injustices.

While there is no empirical evidence supporting the notion that individuals wielded occult powers to harm others, psychologists possess extensive files suggesting that those who believe in curses can inadvertently invite misery into their lives. This belief may lead to traps like confirmation bias, where events aligning with the curse are given undue significance, creating a web of interconnected incidents for the believer.

Faith and belief, fundamental themes in the Old Testament, can explain why the concept of curses has so often been used to explain adversity. In an era devoid of medical knowledge, people consulted local holy figures who often attributed misfortunes to supernatural causes. In a world where naivety prevailed, devoid of modern scientific explanations, the term “coincidence” held no sway. This void birthed a cadre of individuals—psychics, spirit-channelers, tea-leaf readers, and clairvoyants—who offered remedies to counteract curses, albeit for a significant fee.

Top image: The Delhi purple sapphire, aka the cursed amethyst. Source: The Trustees of the Natural History Museum, London

By Ashley Cowie