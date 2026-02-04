Ancient Origins UNLEASHED

Ancient Origins UNLEASHED

A.J. Foster
12h

This explains the expanse in which we reside in an atomic form better than any I have ever encountered.

Chris London
24m

It’s the truth. Call it atoms, or whatever. Science gets around to what the ancients knew. This article popped up in the river of news last November by Norwegian physicist, Maria Strømme, theorizing consciousness is fundamental; only thereafter do time, space and matter arise. https://www.uu.se/en/news/2025/2025-11-24-consciousness-as-the-foundation---new-theory-of-the-nature-of-reality

