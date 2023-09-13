In the rich tapestry of ancient Egyptian rituals, mummification held a paramount role, following stringent protocols and religious rites. Yet, one mummy stumbled upon in 1881 defied all norms, missing the traditional preparation criteria and presenting a terrifying sight with a distorted screaming face. Encased in an anonymous sarcophagus, an attempt to seemingly condemn the man for eternity, this individual dubbed "Unknown Man E" remained an enigma, languishing in the Cairo Museum. Revived over a century later, Egyptologists, partnered with National Geographic, delved deep to unravel the mystique surrounding the 'Screaming Mummy'.

An Unearthed Surprise in DB320

In the distant enclave of Deir El Bahri, 300 miles from Cairo, lay an unsung cavern named DB320, harboring a staggering discovery in 1881. Beyond a 45-foot vertical descent and a labyrinth of hallways rested 40 mummies, including the enigmatic Unknown Man E. Lost among renowned pharaohs like Ramses II and Thutmose III, the 'Screaming Mummy' initially remained overlooked. However, a revisit spurred by National Geographic brought the enigmatic figure back to the limelight, inciting curiosity and wonder around this mysterious entity nestled amidst Egyptian legends.

The location of DB320 at Deir el Bahari, where over 40 mummies were found ( public domain )

The Hidden Crypt of Pharaohs

As the grandeur of the Valley of the Kings' pyramids wore away, the end of the Ramesside Period witnessed the pharaohs in peril, threatened by rampant tomb looting. In an urgent bid to protect the royal remains, high priests transferred them to a humble, inconspicuous grave, stripping them of their material riches yet preserving their all-important names, the key to their afterlife. Amidst this, 'Unknown Man E' stood without an identity, a nameless entity cursed to eternal damnation, fostering theories of deliberate exclusion from the heavenly realm.

The mummy of Unknown Man E (“The Screaming Mummy”) ( public domain )

The Enigma of the Screaming Mummy's Identity

Before delving anew into the mysteries of 'Unknown Man E,' speculation burgeoned with three primary theories painting him as a misfortunate Egyptian governor, a foreign prince, or an impure individual receiving an incomplete burial process with goat/sheep skin, a symbol of impurity. Despite the compelling notions, the documentary journey with National Geographic refuted these ideas, highlighting the deliberate absence of identifying marks as a possible indication of a deeper narrative surrounding the 'Screaming Mummy.'

The Egyptian Prince Theory

A revised hypothesis envisioned 'Unknown Man E' as a foreign prince, a theory that crumbled under a revealing CT scan indicating pure Egyptian roots and distinct royal traits within his skeletal structure. The inquiry leaned increasingly towards the controversial theory of this individual being a disgraced member of the royal household, possibly tracing back to the times surrounding Ramses III's demise, suggesting a turbulent familial narrative seeped in conspiracy and betrayal.

Unraveling Royal Scandals of Ancient Egypt

As theories circled, the most gripping revolved around a tragic royal figure, Prince Pentewere, engulfed in scandal and disgrace, having allegedly conspired against his father, Pharaoh Ramses III. Delving into ancient papyrus scripts revealed a tale of treachery, plotting, and ultimately, the downfall of a mother-son duo accused of orchestrating a failed regicide. A scandalous royal affair surfaced, igniting theories of an eternal punishment meted out through an anonymous grave for the potential traitor, a fate worse than death in the ancient Egyptian belief system.

Mummy of the Unknown Man E (“The Screaming Mummy”) found in DB320, maybe the prince Pentawer, a son of pharaoh Ramesses III of the 20th dynasty ( public domain ).

Seeking Truth in the Screaming Face

The enigmatic 'Screaming Mummy,' thrust into the limelight due to his disturbing appearance, holds a tragic mystery that goes beyond a mere post-mortem facial distortion. DNA analysis has offered substantial backing to the theory that the 'Unknown Man E' was indeed a progeny of Pharaoh Ramses III, sharing the paternal Y-DNA haplogroup E1b1a and half of their DNA. This pivotal discovery is forging connections in the intricate web of ancient Egyptian royal narratives, potentially unveiling a story submerged in the sands of time, and adding a crucial chapter to the rich tapestry of history.

Top image: The Screaming Man, otherwise known as Unknown Man E.

By Kerry Sullivan

