Hidden Beneath Our Feet: A Forgotten World

Throughout history, civilizations have built underground cities for protection, secrecy, and survival. While many know about catacombs and subterranean tunnels, few talk about the vast, ancient underground cities that remain shrouded in mystery. Who built them, and why did they vanish from mainstream history?

Derinkuyu: The Multi-Level City of Turkey

The underground city of Derinkuyu in Turkey. Source: ninelutsk / Adobe Stock

One of the most astonishing underground cities ever discovered is Derinkuyu, located in modern-day Cappadocia, Turkey. This incredible subterranean metropolis was carved directly into the soft volcanic rock, forming a labyrinth of tunnels, passageways, and chambers that extend over 280 feet deep. It is estimated that the city could house over 20,000 people, along with their livestock, food supplies, and essential resources needed for long-term survival.

Derinkuyu is not just a single underground structure but part of a vast interconnected network of underground cities in the region. It features an elaborate system of ventilation shafts that allowed fresh air to circulate throughout the city, water wells that ensured a steady supply of drinking water, and defensive stone doors designed to seal off entry points in case of invasion.