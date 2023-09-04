The simplistic story of the life of Jesus, as it is presented in the New Testament accounts, is well known. He was supposedly a poor carpenter born in a stable, a disadvantaged child who rose to become a great leader and teacher. However, there is more than enough evidence within the Gospels and Talmud to demonstrate that Jesus’ family were actually wealthy, educated and influential characters within Judaean society. But since these texts have obviously been manipulated and amended, one must look beyond this deliberate obfuscation to uncover the truth.

Revisiting Historical Jesus

The first thing to note is that Jesus himself was not a carpenter but a tekton or an ‘architect’. In fact, in the Greek an archo-tekton can refer to a Master Mason, and so Jesus' trade probably refers more to the speculative side of the Masonic Craft than the construction profession. Which is why the ‘Raising of Lazarus’ is exactly the same as a Masonic Third Degree initiation. So, Jesus was a Mason, from a Judaean Lodge.