Giants, Dragon-Slayers, and the Lost Bloodlines of the Ancient World: An Interview with Dr Willem McLoud is now available to Ancient Origins Unleashed members.

The Retjenu was one of the most important peoples of ancient Canaan. What make them fascinating are their mysterious origins, their connection with the Hyksos as well as their strange but intimate association with a tradition about Giants.

The Retjenu in Egyptian Inscriptions

The earliest mention made of the Retjenu appears in The Story of Sinuhe. Set during the time of the early 12th Dynasty, this story tells about an Egyptian official who fled to Canaan after the death of King Amenemhet I, founder of the 12th Dynasty in c. 1937 BC. The author identifies the land to the north of Byblos as Retjenu.

In the story, mention is made of Amunenshi, the ruler of Retjenu, and a certain “hero of Retjenu”, against whom Sinuhe had to fight in a one-on-one combat. Also mentioned are “rulers of renown” who controlled lands in that region, namely Meki of Qedem, the mountain chiefs of Keshu and the prince of Menus hailing from the lands of the Fenekhu.