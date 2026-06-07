The Grand Master of the Knights of Malta at the Great Siege of 1565. AI-generated Renaissance illustration.

When we think of the crusading orders of the Middle Ages, we think of the Knights Templar, the legendary warrior-monks who amassed unimaginable wealth before being brutally suppressed by the King of France in 1307. The Templars are the subject of countless books, films, and conspiracy theories. But while the world obsesses over a ghost, they ignore the order that survived.

The Sovereign Military Order of Malta (SMOM) did not disappear. They adapted, evolved and today, they are the only medieval chivalric order that still operates as a sovereign entity on the world stage. They have no territory, yet they issue their own passports, mint their own currency, and maintain diplomatic relations with 113 countries. They have permanent observer status at the United Nations.

And they are the only entity in the world that issues a passport to exactly one person at a time.