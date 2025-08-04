The Maya Calendar is perhaps the world’s most mysterious. Meanwhile, Nefertiti was Egypt’s most famous and mysterious queen. Married to the rebel Pharaoh Akhenaten and living in the 14th century BCE, her mummy has never been found, and she disappeared from history with no further mention in any records, royal or otherwise. How could there possibly exist any connection between Egypt’s most beautiful queen and a mysterious ancient calendar developed an ocean away? How could the glamour of Egypt’s richest and most opulent queen, married to history’s first religious revolutionary, have inspired a strange 260-day sacred calendar developed somewhere in the jungles of Mexico over three thousand years ago?