Ancient Origins UNLEASHED

Ancient Origins UNLEASHED

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
A.J. Foster's avatar
A.J. Foster
1h

Today; we who have sought this awakening call it Illumination or as Dr Bucke called it Cosmic Conciousness. It usually happens in the 20s up until early 40s. The oldest known was Emanuel Swedenborg who was 57. It believed to be when the brain is in a state of conciousness that it is able to and becomes of the universal conciousness that enables the Cosmos to become something that we can realize exists and can then be understood as multiple energies capable of producing all that we can and even can not detect or be aware of in our present state of development. It is the same state that was received by Socrates and others who received it and were thought of as being a danger to the governing Gods of their times. Usually exiled or killed.

Reply
Share

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Ancient Origins · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture